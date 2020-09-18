Progress made on new one-way plan for Callan

Kilkenny County Council received five submissions on the proposed Callan one-way system.

The scheme will see changes for traffic on four streets in the town centre - Bridge Street/ Green Street and Mill Street/ West Street. Bridge Street is set to become one-way.



At a meeting of the Callan Thomastown Municipal District Acting Senior Executive Engineer Declan Murphy said bollards have been ordered for the works, and public seating for Green Street has also been ordered.

The exact date of the changes on Bridge Street will be decided when the bollards are delivered.