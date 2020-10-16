New Callan one way system comes into effect on Saturday

Social distancing - keeping a minimum recommended distance from each other - has been identified as an important tool in limiting the spread of Covid-19.

Bridge Street in Callan is used by many to walk and cycle to school and work, as an exercise route and to access shops and services.

A temporary one-way traffic system for Bridge Street has been identified as a way to help facilitate pedestrians to achieve this objective.

Bridge Street, Callan (Road Ref:R692) will become one-way from its junction with West Street/ Mill Street to its junction with Flaggy Lane/ Kilkenny Road from Saturday 17th October for a period of up to 12 months to help facilitate social distancing measures.

If you have any queries in relation to the above, please contact the Callan Area Office at (056) 7794321.