Kilkenny County Council have issued a water outage alert for Callan town.

The outage will affect several areas in the town centre this morning, Tuesday.

Area affected will include: Green Street Upper, Clonkil, The Meadows, Chapel Lane, Mullaunglass, Prologue, Molassy, and Mount Carmel Nursing Home.

It is expected the water outage will last from 10am to 1pm.