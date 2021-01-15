Traffic speeding concerns in Kilkenny community

Residents in the Cuffesgrange area are concerned about speeding traffic.

At the recent Callan Thomastown Municipal District meeting Cllr Joe Lyons said a few accidents had taken place in the area recently and residents are very concerned about speed on the Callan - Kilkenny road. He asked if anything could be done by the council.

Area Engineer Declan Murphy said they could look at the road as part of the county-wide speed limit review. He said he would refer the matter to the road design team and report back.