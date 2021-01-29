Kilkenny looking forward to cycling path upgrades

There are huge opportunities for upgrades including a cycle path on the Callan bypass, thanks to recent funding announcements.



Commenting on the national announcement of a €50 million fund for local authorities, from the Department of Transport, Cllr Matt Doran said funding presents a huge opportunity to widen the walkway and create a cycle track along the Callan bypass.



He said it would complement the new one-way system in the town, which is a great success.

Council staff are currently taking part in webinars about the allocation of the funding.

Area Engineer Declan Murphy said the Callan by-pass is on his list.