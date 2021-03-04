€57,000 heritage boost for Callan

St Mary’s Church in Callan is one of ten recipients of Historic Towns Initiative (HTI) funding announced today by Minister for Heritage Malcolm Noonan.

The €57,000 funding windfall will allow for the completion of works to preserve the historic town centre church.

Phase one of the work began last year, to renovate and preserve the walls and railings on the Green Street facade of the church grounds. This new funding will allow work to continue around to the Mill Street side of the historic property.

Minister of State Noonan said: “We wish to put built, cultural and natural heritage at the front of both Government policy and the recovery of the country and so I look forward to working with the Heritage Council on similar initiatives over the coming months and years. Heritage Ireland 2030, the new national heritage plan which will be published later this spring, will further ensure that our heritage is at the heart of policy across Government.

“I am particularly delighted that Callan came through a very competitive process in this popular funding stream. I believe that the completion of the iron and stone masonry around the church will add greatly to the town centre and to the church as an important ecclesiastical site in the heart of one of our most beautiful and intact historic towns.”