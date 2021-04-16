New 'super bus stops' on the way for Kilkenny!

Callan and Kilmoganny are to get ‘Super bus stops.’

Two of the state-of-the-art bus shelters are to be installed, with works starting in May.

Local councillors were told the super bus stops are basically bus stops with real-time bus information on display.

Kilkenny County Council is currently working with bus operators Bus Eireann and JJ Kavanagh on the project.

In Callan the bus stop will be located outside the public toilets on Green Street. In Kilmoganny it will be located in the lay-by on the Kilkenny-bound lane of the N76.

These super bus stops are being funded by Leader and Kilkenny County Council.