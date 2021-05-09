Safety scheme will improve Coolagh Crossroads

A safety scheme for Coolagh crossroads, near Callan, will include traffic calming and public lighting.

Detailed design for the scheme has been completed and Kilkenny County Council will now proceed to the procurement process.



Local area councillors have been told that works will include traffic calming including new kerbing and footpath crossing points, gateway signage, a set down area at the church and public lighting.

The works are funded under the Clar programme. CLÁR (Ceantair Laga Árd-Riachtanais) is a targeted investment programme for rural areas that aims to provide funding for small infrastructural projects.