Callan's Café L’Arche reopening on hold as members begin new culinary training

After 13 years of serving up tasty meals to the people of Callan the town centre Café L’Arche is to take an extended break - but will be back better than ever!



L’Arche Day Services in Callan is to use the Green Street café building as a home for its new Culinary Life Skills training course for their core members.



The L’Arche community, for people with and without disabilities, is to focus on developing food and culinary training for their core members that will enable them to acquire the skills needed for now and to plan around their dreams and ambitions for their future.

“We are very excited about this new stage of our day project,” Chris Hayes, L’Arche Kilkenny Community Leader said.



“Our day projects were, and still are in many ways, based on craft and gardening. But moving forward, there will be a big emphasis around food and culinary training for some of our groups, as core members have highlighted a keen interest in this area”.



This evolution is the result of extensive consultation with the community members. “Our core members are very driven, and they know what they want to do. They want to explore this new avenue and we are delighted to empower them to do so,” Chris said.



L’Arche’s day project in Co. Kilkenny started in a bakery in Kilmoganny around 1980. The community is over the moon to go back to their essence. “It is an exciting development that will help to support people with intellectual disabilities who are currently part of L’Arche, and those who we hope to work with in the future. It will help them develop their skills in terms of food, from planning and budgeting, shopping, to preparing food for themselves and others,” Mairead Boland-Brabazon, CEO of L’Arche Ireland and Northern Ireland said.



This development means the Café L’Arche reopening will be on-hold for at least a year, but Chris assured us it is not going away.

“We are sorry for the disappointment that this will be to the people of Callan, who have supported us so loyally over the years.

“The café is not going away, it’s going on hold for now in order to allow things to evolve and restructure to meet the needs of our core members.”

They hope to have a small event to thank everyone for their support, Chris added.