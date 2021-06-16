Long-awaited safety improvements for Burnchurch roads

Long-awaited traffic safety improvement works in Burnchurch should slow vehicle speeds, especially in the area of the local primary school.



There was a warm welcome for the safety scheme at the recent meeting of Callan Thomastown Municipal District Council.



Area Engineer Declan Murphy presented the preliminary design for the scheme, which will include traffic calming, signage including driver feedback signs, reduction in speed limits at approaches to the school and line marking.



District Chairman, Cllr Michael Doyle, said all councillors had received representations about the safety issues in Burnchurch. They arose from the ‘complex network of roads’ in the area, he said, and it is good they now have something down on paper.

He said it will help road safety in the area and will be very welcome.

Cllr Joe Lyons said “people there have been waiting a long, long time” and this plan is very welcome.