Long-awaited safety improvements for Burnchurch roads

Plans drawn up by Kilkenny County Council

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Drawings of planned road safety works in Burnchurch

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Long-awaited traffic safety improvement works in Burnchurch should slow vehicle speeds, especially in the area of the local primary school.


There was a warm welcome for the safety scheme at the recent meeting of Callan Thomastown Municipal District Council.


Area Engineer Declan Murphy presented the preliminary design for the scheme, which will include traffic calming, signage including driver feedback signs, reduction in speed limits at approaches to the school and line marking.


District Chairman, Cllr Michael Doyle, said all councillors had received representations about the safety issues in Burnchurch. They arose from the ‘complex network of roads’ in the area, he said, and it is good they now have something down on paper.
He said it will help road safety in the area and will be very welcome.
Cllr Joe Lyons said “people there have been waiting a long, long time” and this plan is very welcome.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie