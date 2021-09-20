Search

20/09/2021

Kilkenny discount supermarket gets the green light for expansion

Kilkenny discount supermarket store gets the green light for expansion

File Photo

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Aldi Stores (Ireland) Limited have been granted planning permission from Kilkenny County Council for development works at their existing Aldi discount foodstore in Callan, County Kilkenny.

The development will consist of the construction of an extension to the existing single storey discount foodstore, including off-licence use (to north, south and western elevations) by c. 343m2 additional gross floor area.

The gross floor area of the store will increase from c. 1,453m2 (net retail area of 990m2) to c. 1,796m2 (net retail area 1,316m2).

The proposed development also includes a new entrance lobby (north and western elevation), new canopy to replace the existing one, the relocation of the trolley bay and bicycle stands as well as one window sign (western elevation) and one external wall sign (western elevation).

Reconfiguration of the existing carpark will include an increase of 20 car parking spaces, the addition of solar panels at roof-level and all associated landscaping and site development works.

