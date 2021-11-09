Change is coming - new ATM for Callan!

File pic
Some good news for Callan - a new ATM is on the way!
The news comes just a month after one bank in the town closed its doors for good, and removed an on-street ATM, while a second bank announced it is going 'cashless.'
It was a development described by local representatives as 'a kick in the teeth' for the local community.
But this week there has been a delighted welcomed that Callan Credit Union, on Mill Street, is to install a 24-hour, on-street ATM in the new year.
Cllr Joe Lyons told the Kilkenny People he has also been assured the AIB branch in the town will remain open, if cashless, with at least two staff to assist customers.
According to Cllr Lyons, the Credit Union are 'three quarters of the way' into the process of installing the new ATM. It will have to go through the planning process, but the local councillor doesn't foresee any issues.
