Boil Water: Private well in Kilkenny impacted by possible e coli infection

A boil water notice is currently in effect for residents of Bolton Woods in Callan supplied by a private well.

The well has been identified as a possible source of Verocytotoxigenic e coli (VTEC) infection.

For that reason, as a precautionary measure, it is advisable that residents boil water from the well until assessed and tested by the Environmental Health Officer.

Water must be boiled for:

- Drinking

- Drinks made with water

- Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to

eating

- Brushing of teeth

- Making of ice

Unboiled water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling.

Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil and allow it to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink.

Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink.

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water.

Discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads).

Anyone suffering from diarrhoea (i.e. 3 or more loose bowel motions in a 24 hour period) should contact their general practitioner and provide a stool sample for testing.

They should continue to drink plenty of boiled or bottled water.