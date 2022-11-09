Flooding in Thomastown and Callan after 'almost record high river levels'

Almost record water levels in the rivers in Callan and Thomastown caused the flooding in both towns, last week.

It was revealed today that in Thomastown the water level almost reached the record height recorded in 2015, and in Callan the water level was just two inches off the record high on one occasion, four inches on a second occasion. All in one week.

Both the Kings River in Callan and the River Nore in Thomastown swelled after days of torrential rain.

The November meeting of Callan Thomastown Municipal District councillors took place today (Wednesday) and Senior Executive Engineer for the area, Declan Murphy, was asked if the flooding was caused by 'excess water or a failure of the system.'

He explained, in Callan there was flooding in the KCAT car park, Keogh's Lane and on Upper Bridge Street. A millrace runs under the car park, he said, and the pump simply could not cope with the volume of water coming through. This caused the pipes to back up. There was nothing wrong with the pump, it kept working.

This flood spread onto Keogh's Lane. The council will be talking to the OPW to see what else can be done to protect this area.

Bridge Street, Mr Murphy said, was affected when water levels reached such a high level that storm drains backed up. The level of water on Bridge Street was the level of water in the river.

Mr Murphy said he will look at what can be done with 'non-return' valves on the drains. Currently these are not installed, except at one local premises.

When the water level on Bridge Street gets to a certain height "it has nowhere else to go," he said.

Twice in one week the Kings River in Callan came within two and four inches of the highest ever water level recorded there. In Thomastown the river last broke its banks in 2015, and that was its highest ever recorded level. Last week water levels in Thomastown came close to that. "We got close, very close," he told councillors.

"I thought we had this sorted," District Chairman Cllr Matt Doran said. Cllr Joe Lyons pointed out residents that had not been flooded for many years, since defences had been installed, were flooded again last week.

Director of Services, Mary Mulholland, said flooding had been an issue on Bridge Street for many, many years and the council had put measures in place to deal with the levels at the time. However, water levels in 2015/16 exceeded previous recorded levels. "We need to be in no doubt that this is becoming more frequent and more severe," Ms Mulholland said.

The flood defence schemes were designed for different requirements, Ms Mulholland told the meeting. The council needs to look at levels and volume of water there now and if further defence measures can be taken. Those proposals would be made and she didn't doubt funding would be made available for works.

Mr Murphy said the council will now look at what they can do to improve drainage on roads that were impassable and had to be closed because of flooding. Projects will be put forward for 2023 under the Climate Adaptation Grant Scheme.

However, he warned, there are some roads where nothing can be done because the river 'takes over' and comes out onto the road.

Municipal District Chairman, Matt Doran, thanked the council staff and local fire service crews who did all they could to help those affected by the rising waters.

Cllr Deirdre Cullen proposed the council write to Minister Patrick O'Donovan, who has responsibility for flood risk management, to ask for an early date to start the process of flood defences in Thomastown and Inistioge. This was seconded by Cllr Patrick O'Neill.

Cllr Michael Doyle said it was hugely frustrating for councillors to tell people affected by flooding that funding is there for flood schemes and has been for a few years. The schemes need to progress as soon as possible, he said.