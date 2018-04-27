Broadband, parking, and traffic under the spotlight in Castlecomer

Parking and traffic management are among the issues to be addressed in Castlecomer, with the local area plan adopted by the members of Kilkenny County Council last week.

At the full council meeting, Cllr Maurice Shortall said the area’s members had a discussion earlier and had reached agreement. He proposed it be adopted. This was seconded by Cllr John Brennan.

“It’s a very positive development plan for the area — we are seeing a lot of green shoots there and this plan has helped with that,” said the Fine Gael councillor.

Cllrs Pat Millea and Mary Hilda Cavanagh also both expressed their support, as did Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick, who said broadband was one of the biggest issues facing the area. Speaking to the Kilkenny People, Cllr Fitzpatrick said the issue of parking also needed to be addressed.

“As part of the economic development and retail objectives there will be a full review of the parking strategy in the town,” he said.

“Whilst I give a cautious welcome to this review, it must be carried out in light of the commercial realities facing businesses in the town. I have long said that parking in rural towns across north Kilkenny must be used to attract people into shop and support local business, rather than act as a barrier to trade.”

The Fianna Fail councillor also said ongoing issues around traffic management were a major concern.

"We have a busy national route going straight through the town, with a regional route heading out towards Ballyragget,” he said.

“The current situation that persists at the Ballyragget junction and entry onto the square in the centre of the town is not sustainable and following calls from myself and other councillors, a traffic management plan has been prioritised and I will be doing all I can to ensure it is implemented.”