Castlecomer - warning of water and traffic disruption

Essential maintenance works by Irish Water may cause traffic disruption in North Kilkenny today.



Essential works in Castlecomer may cause water supply disruptions and discolouration to Clogh, Moyhora, Moneenroe, N78, Main Street, Castlecomer and surrounding areas in Co. Kilkenny.



A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.



Works have an estimated completion time of 7:30pm today, September 11.



If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and services alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: KIL026497.