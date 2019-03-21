Work begins to fill in Castlecomer road that fell into a mine

Work has begun on a road at Gurteen, Castlecomer, which was damaged when a large portion subsided into an old mine shaft, last month.

On Thursday, following survey work, Kilkenny County Council began the extensive work on repairing the road.

County council engineers informed local Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick that re-filling the damaged road will take four separate layers of rock before tarring and chipping. Following settling and testing it is hoped to have the work completed and the road re-opened by the end of next week.

Above: The first layer of granite rocks is used to fill in the hole in the road at Gurteen

Cllr Fitzpatrick expressed his thanks to the Kilkenny County Council engineers for their work on the project and he thanked local community for their cooperation and patience while the survey and repair work is completed.

There have been traffic diversions in the area since the subsidence was discovered, in late February.