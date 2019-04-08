Temporary closure for Castlecomer library

Castlecomer Library will close from tomorrow, Tuesday, April 9, until next Tuesday, April 16, for essential refurbishment.

Kilkenny County Council have apologised for any inconvenience caused.



Library users can visit any other library branch to borrow or return books during this period. Books can also be renewed online through www.kilkennylibrary.ie using your library card and pin number, or by phoning 056 779 4160.