Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Donaguile, Castlecomer and surrounding areas in Co. Kilkenny today, Tuesdaym January 7.



Irish Water say that their works have an estimated completion time of 3:30pm this afternoon. Kilkenny County Council say water has been off since approx. 10.45am.



Supply may take 2-3 hours to fully return to all affected properties after this.