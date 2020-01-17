Water mains repair works underway in Castlecomer

Mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to parts of Castlecomer, today, Friday, January 17.

According to Irish Water the mains repair works have an estimated completion time of 5pm today.

Areas affected include Ard Crann, Oak Hill, The Acorns, Castlecomer and surrounding areas.

Irish Water recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.