Kilkenny company switches from sports kit to scrubs for healthcare staff

A Castlecomer company is helping to keep the show on the road and providing an essential service to frontline staff during the coronavirus crisis.



IntoSport usually manufactures sports kits for soccer, basketball, athletic and up to 15 local GAA clubs, but in these unusual times things have been re-set and the factory has begun making scrubs for local healthcare workers.



Jonny Dowling, managing director of the company, told The Kilkenny People that not only has be been able to keep his staff on but has taken on extra staff to cope with demand.



As with many local companies, when the coronavirus restrictions first came in IntoSport had to lay off staff.

Jonny said that orders had started to get quiet from February, so they knew “something was coming.” He had a look at the fabrics and resources already at the Castlecomer business to see what they could do.



After getting some samples of scrubs Jonny saw it was something they could turn their skills and resources to. That and medical clothing is in demand in Ireland.

Once he knew they could produce scrubs that would wear well, IntoSport reopened.

As they are not making PPE (personal protective equipment) the clothes don’t need a special certifiction. As long as the scrubs are wearable and washable at over 60degrees, to kill germs, they are perfect.



IntoSport are already supplying a number of local hospitals. As a small, local company they are flexible and can supply what customers want.

Jonny said a good few quotes have gone out to more healthcare facilities. He says every staff member needs more scrubs than ever before.



Jonny is delighted to be able to get his staff back to work. Everyone that could go back in full time is back. Some people are also working remotely.

“We’re keeping the doors open and keeping the lads going.”



IntoSport is producing the scrubs at cost price.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by local woman Mary Harrington to provide IntoSport scrubs to healthcare staff at a number of different care units.

If you would like to contribute to the fundraiser go to ‘Scrubs for Frontline Workers’ on Go Fund Me.