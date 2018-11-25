Duckett’s Grove Christmas Food & Craft Fair

On Sunday December 2, Duckett’s Grove Historic House and Walled Gardens will be transformed, into a winter wonderland forits ever-popular Christmas Food and Craft Fair.

Featuring ceramics and knitwear, art, jewellery, embroidery, Christmas cards and decorations, enjoy the beauty of a hand-crafted gift while browsing through the mistletoe, Christmas wreaths and plants (all locally produced) and the stalls of cakes, puddings, pies, seasonal fruit tarts, jams, chutneys, pestos, Carlow cheese, chocolate and hampers!

A falconry display of owls, hawks and birds of prey, is sure to delight young and old.

What would Christmas be without children? Santa’s little helpers can enjoy lots of activities and fun as Santa Claus is coming, bringing a surprise for each child – there’s face painting, a giant Santa snow globe to capture those special family memories and Christmas craft making! All decorations made can be brought home to hang on the Christmas tree.

Christmas Storytelling takes place at 2pm and 4pm and there will be a live nativity scene features lambs, goats and rabbits together with a large petting area full of friendly animals and birds.

Admission €10 per car and all events are free.