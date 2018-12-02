Christmas past will be retold at Kilkenny army barracks

The Late Late Toy Show may be the unofficial start of Christmas in Ireland but Yulefest Kilkenny is the official start of Christmas in Kilkenny!

A month-long Christmas festival Yulefest Kilkenny has an inviting selection of events and experiences for all ages, for a full list of events (with new additions weekly) visit www.yulefestkilkenny.ie

Events include: Silent Night – Christmas Day 1914: James Stephens Army Barracks on December 15 and 16.

Forming part of Yulefest Kilkenny this special one hour tour at the James Stephens Army Barracks in Kilkenny is especially tailored for families. Promising to be a very memorable event, the tour will begin with a visit to the onsite museum where stories of events of Christmas past will be re-told.

Visitors will then make their way through a festive decorated courtyard to enter the detention centre (where a naughty elf is also detained), here the history of the detention cells will be recounted.

There’s an opportunity to meet friendly Irish Wolfhound Fionn; mascot for the 3rd Infantry Battalion. The tour will end with ‘Silent Night – Christmas Day 1914’ – A re-enactment of the truce during the First World War when soldiers from both sides met to share a moment of peaceful brotherhood at Christmas.

Featuring both active and veteran soldiers, much time has been invested to re-create the era including sourcing authentic German uniforms (used in the filming of Downton Abbey).

The installation of army tents will ensure the scene is set for an informative and engaging afternoon. Visitors will then be invited to the Officer’s Mess to enjoy hot drinks and refreshments.

Lieutenant Colonel Murt Larkin, Captain Larry Scallan, and the battalion are looking forward to welcoming visitors to the event and all proceeds will be donated to The Good Shepherd Centre.

As part of this community event Young Irish Film Makers will also be there to document proceedings. the project is funded by Creative Ireland under the Kilkenny Culture and Creativity Strategy 2018-2022, in partnership with Kilkenny County Council.

For more information or to book a ticket for the event see www.yulefestkilkenny.ie