Christmas Memorial Tree and Community Gathering in Urlingford

Urlingford Tidy Towns are organising an event this December: Remember your loved ones in a unique way this Christmas.

A Community Gathering with Memorial Tree which will be held at the Old School, Urlingford on Saturday, December 8 from 5pm.

Don't miss our Memorial Tree lighting up and our festive garden.

There will be hot refreshments, a special visit from Santa, Mrs Claus story-telling and much more.