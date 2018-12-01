Christmas Memorial Tree and Community Gathering in Urlingford
Urlingford Tidy Towns are organising an event this December: Remember your loved ones in a unique way this Christmas.
A Community Gathering with Memorial Tree which will be held at the Old School, Urlingford on Saturday, December 8 from 5pm.
Don't miss our Memorial Tree lighting up and our festive garden.
There will be hot refreshments, a special visit from Santa, Mrs Claus story-telling and much more.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on