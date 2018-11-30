Inistioge Christmas Market and Great Ball Run

Inistioge Entente Forale Gold Medal Winner 2018 are having a Christmas Market and Great Ball Run (great cash prizes plus spot prizes) on Sunday December 2 from midday onwards.

Over 30 Christmas Market Stalls, a huge raffle, Christmas foods, mulled wine and great gift ideas. Santa will be arriving on his reindeer, going to his Grotto with gifts for the children and there will be music and carols galore.

A great day out for all the family from the youngest to the oldest and, you can get all your Christmas shopping in one place.