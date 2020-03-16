LATEST - Glanbia measures update on coronavirus

Glanbia Ireland (GI) has appropriate business continuity measures in place to allow it to continue to provide vital services for the farming community during the national effort to minimise the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

"We are asking all of our farmers, drivers, customers and other stakeholders to assist Glanbia Ireland by closely following the advice of the HSE," it said in a statement.

If you, a member of your family or farm staff are experiencing symptoms potentially linked to Coronavirus, please call the HSE on 1850 241 850, follow the advice on www.hse.ie and contact your family Doctor.

Please inform your local GI advisor by phone or contact the Customer Service Centre (CSC) at 1890 321 321 immediately if a member of the farm household or farm staff is in self-isolation or has a confirmed case of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Milk Collection/Deliveries

In the event that there is a confirmation of a Coronavirus (Covid-19) case affecting a farm, GI has implemented measures to continue to collect milk or make deliveries to/from the holding.

All drivers going to farms or GI sites will take additional preventative measures and any close contact must be minimised.

As part of these preventative measures, all farmers are asked to make available to drivers - soap, paper towel and a bin for disposal.

Branches

There are strict hygiene procedures in place and measures to minimise close contact at our network of branches. We would ask our customers to work with our staff in following these protocols which will be displayed in branches.

To protect both customers and our workforce at this point in time we would request that you might observe the following: Where possible rather than making a visit to our branches over this period could you place your orders through our business managers over the phone as usual and our Customer Services Centre (CSC) service is available via 1890 321 321.

Our products are also available online via www.glanbiaconnect.com

If you need assistance in setting up your Glanbia Connect account to facilitate online ordering, please call 1890 100 017.

We are putting in place all these measures to ensure that we can keep our branches open to maintain our vital services and supplies of essential goods to our farmer community.

Business Managers, Farm Development and Milk Quality Team

"Our Business Managers, Farm Development and Milk Quality teams are there to support farmers through the challenges brought on by Coronavirus (Covid-19) and ensure farms have a consistent supply of feed for animals. Only essential farm calls will be undertaken during this period and strict biosecurity protocols will be followed. We have requested that our teams try to conduct necessary transactions by phone where possible," the statement said.

Milk Sampling Service

"We have temporarily halted the acceptance of milk samples delivered by farmers in person to our various processing sites for transportation to our laboratory service in Dungarvan. In addition, farmers are requested not to drop samples directly to the laboratory. This measure is in line with our restrictions on all visitors to our production sites. Please contact your Milk Quality Manager by telephone to discuss alternative testing options.

On-farm Biosecurity

Biosecurity plans are in place on most farms to limit animal disease; small adaptations will make these plans work in light of Covid-19. Robust biosecurity starts with visitor management: Limit farm access to essential visitors only.

Biosecurity protocols have to be clear to all farm staff and communicated to visitors. Most importantly, ensure direct contact is minimised and hands are washed with soap and water regularly and hand sanitizer is used often. Always follow HSE guidelines.



Place a biosecurity sign at the farm entrance.

Keep a record of all visitors to the farm.

Designate an area where visitors are received away from other members of the household with facilities to wash hands and enough room to keep a safe distance of 2 meters. This could be the dairy, the farm office or an equipment shed.

Wear disposable gloves when touching shared equipment and wash hands thoroughly afterwards.

DO NOT touch your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean.



Please be assured that we are continuing to monitor this evolving situation on an ongoing basis. We are taking all appropriate measures and will continue to keep you updated through text message, our farm teams and on www.glanbiaconnect.com