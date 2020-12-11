Mount Juliet Estate celebrates Christmas reopening with a charitable collection for Kilkenny families

Mount Juliet Estate has been busy preparing for the reopening of the Manor House and Hunter’s Yard hotels. The lights are ready to twinkle and the finishing touches have been added to the Christmas trees. The Estate and its employees are looking forward to welcoming guests to enjoy Christmas at this historical estate.

As Christmas 2020 will be a Christmas like no other, the staff at Mount Juliet Estate have decided to come together to collect and donate new toys to the local Kilkenny Lions Club St. Vincent De Paul Hamper Appeal. The aim is to help fulfil the Christmas wish lists for families in Kilkenny that are under financial strain this Christmas 2020.

Mr. Mark Dunne, General Manager of Mount Juliet Estate said, “We are excited to reopen and the team here has worked very hard to prepare the hotel for the return of our guests for this special Christmas period. 2020 has been a tough year for many and I applaud the Mount Juliet Estate employees for their generosity and thoughtfulness. I hope this charity collaboration is the start of a new tradition at Mount Juliet Estate and are looking forward to the inaugural collection day which promises to be very special.”

Turning on the Christmas lights

To help the charity collaboration, local hurling legend Henry Shefflin and Santa Claus, who has taken time out of his busy schedule, accepted donations from Mount Juliet Estate with Mr. Pat O’Hanlon from the Lion’s Club Kilkenny. Then they turned on the spectacular Christmas lights on the Mount Juliet Estate to mark the reopening and the start of Christmas festivities on the Estate.

Both the Manor House and Hunter’s Yard hotels will be open to residents who will enjoy the many festive activities planned for the Christmas season. To find out more about Christmas at Mount Juliet Estate this Christmas, log onto www.mountjuliet.ie or contact reservations on 056-7773000. Every detail has been attended to, from the warm country welcome to the festive decorations to mark the season. Accredited with the Fáilte Ireland Covid Safety Charter, guests can relax and enjoy their Christmas celebrations knowing they are in safe hands. Create new memories celebrating old traditions at Mount Juliet Estate, Autograph Collection this Christmas.