Editorial: Exam time rolls in for Kilkenny’s 2,214

The weather barometer that the State examinations are is indicating that the Leaving Cert and Junior Cert are very much upon the county.

Sultry conditions last week and this week suggest that our youngest and brightest must be preparing for or sitting the exams.

It’s a challenging time of year for the 518 girls and 525 boys - sitting their Leaving Cert and their families who are supporting them.

A further 1,171 students here will sit their Junior Cert exams. It’s just a case of gritting the teeth now and powering through the next few weeks. The hard work is done, you’re nearly there.

The examinations run until Wednesday, June 20 for Junior Cert/Cycle subjects and Friday, June 22 for Leaving Cert subjects.

Post-State exams we will hopefully have a long summer to look forward to in Kilkenny. This thought can help you through the exams and give you motivation - that advice is parents too.

The Kilkenny People would like to wish all students the very best of look in their exams.

EVAN’S HOME FUNDING

The relocation of the Butler Gallery to Evan’s Home has been helped by it becoming one of the first visitor attractions in the country to benefit from a Fáilte Ireland Grants Scheme for Large Tourism Projects.

It’s a wonderful initiative that Kilkenny has been fortunate enough to benefit from.

The Butler Gallery currently operates in a much reduced space in the basement of Kilkenny Castle.

The hope is that this upgrade will yield tourism benefits for the county’s already stellar ledger of visitors’ attractions.

The project is funded to the tune of €1.12m from Fáilte Ireland, with the remaining of the build almost split between Kilkenny County Council and the Department of Culture Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

We’re all looking forward with great anticipation to the project’s completion date in 2020.