My Kilkenny Life: Ger Mullally

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or a perfect weekend out in Kilkenny?

Definitely Savour Kilkenny Food Festival October Bank Holiday weekend. Now in its 12th year we are growing in national profile and visitor numbers each year, with 100 events stretching from Wednesday through to Monday.

The warm atmosphere at the Market on the Parade on Saturday and Sunday and engaging with participants, friends and visitors to our city is the highlight for me. For more check out the website at www.savourkilkenny.com

Who has made the greatest contribution to Kilkenny in your lifetime - and why?

Brian Cody for cementing Kilkenny as the greatest hurling county in Ireland with 36 titles and for his influence on young peoples’ mental and physical health.

What’s your first Kilkenny memory?

Bringing home the cows for milking with my father Joe in Dunnamaggin.

What’s your favourite part of the county - and why?

We are lucky to live beside Kilree Round Tower and near beautiful Kells Priory on the Kings river. The recent OPW full restoration of the Prior’s Tower and the new information app add to visitors enjoyment. Afterwards walk up the island to Mullins Mill Cafe and Museum where a nice welcome awaits.

What gives Kilkenny its unique identity?

History, Hurling Arts and Crafts heritage. Winning Ireland’s Top Foodie Destination for 2018 enhances further our food identity.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

Domhnall MacAmhlaigh author as Gaeilge of Dialann Deorai about his experiences as an Irish Navvy on English building sites in the 1950s .

What is the biggest challenge facing the county today?

Kilkenny Co Council should be allowed by central government to retain local property tax to enhance village amenities and integrate the full city and county tourism package.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Kilkenny, what would it be?

I would like to see the large Kilkenny-based companies commit, as part of their corporate social responsibility ethos, to sponsor good causes within the county such as L’Arche Callan/Kilmoganny or Camphill. Many groups work tirelessly and are stretched for funds to enhance the lives of the mentally and physically challenged people of our communities.