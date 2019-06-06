A Day in the Life of Mr. Ireland

Welcome to my new weekly column in the Kilkenny People called “A Day in the Life of…”. It will feature Kilkenny personalities and others who have a connection with Kilkenny, be it work, family or fun! It’s a telling piece about their day so we can get a glimpse of their life.

For my first column I interviewed Mr. Ireland – Wayne Walsh from Galway. He was in town last Friday to judge the Miss Kilkenny competition in the Set Theatre. Wayne is our current Mr. Ireland and will compete in the Mr. World Competition in the Philippines this year, he is hotly tipped to be in the top three. He is a 27 years old, from Gort in Galway and lives at home with his Mum.

His day job is a personal trainer and he also does a lot of modelling and acting and has starred in some music videos. He plays hurling for his local club Gort Seniors - thats how we let him into Kilkenny! He is also a mental health and well-being speaker, which is something he feels strong about after going through his own personal mental health journey.

Here is a glimpse into Wayne’s World…

Describe your typical day

Morning –

Depending on my schedule if I have time I like to start with some fasted cardio and then have breakfast afterwards.

Afternoon –

Usually I’m on set doing photo shoots or I often spend the afternoon filming content for my social media platforms, I’m launching my online coaching business soon so there’s a lot of work involved to get everything ready for that.

Evening –

I do my weight training in the evening then I’d usually spend about two hours in the gym depending on what body parts I’m training, then it’s home to eat and chill out before bed.

Tell us something that people wouldn't know about you?

I’m a qualified barber, it’s a course I did when I was a teenager and something I’ve always loved doing! I would like to pursue it more in the future.

I also love country music and jiving, I’m a big fan of Johnny Brady.

Any bad habits?

I probably have dozens, but the main thing would probably be leaving the sink full of dishes. Gives Mom something to give out about sure!

What is your favourite TV Show?

Favourite TV show would have to be the Tommy Tiernan Show on RTE. I love the unpredictability of it and how he just has the craic with his guests along with asking them tough questions. My favourite TV series has to be Suits.

Do you read newspapers?

Yes I’d read them a good bit, especially the local papers for the sports coverage.

How do you relax?

To relax I like going for walks. I also read a good bit before bedtime, I find it helps to unwind and then music would be a big thing for me, I’m always listening to something.

Do you have any pet hates?

A massive pet hate for me is people with bad manners. It costs nothing to be polite, if you hold a door open for someone its only manners for them to say thanks back.

What's on your bucket list?

Route 66 across America or an African safari and to win Mr World of course!

What's your favourite thing to do when you come to Kilkenny?

When in Kilkenny my favourite thing has to be meeting the people and to just go out for food and drinks and have the craic. I also like a good sing song in Bridie’s Bar!

Wayne recently took part on the judging panel for Miss Kilkenny and Miss Carlow competitions in the Set Theatre. The judges crowned Emma McEvoy as Miss Kilkenny 2019 and Natalia Nykiel as Miss Carlow 2019. Wayne hopes to bag the Mr. World title this year in August at the competition in the Philippines. To follow Wayne’s story you can find him on Instagram wayne_walsh_