My Kilkenny Life: Eamon Maher

Eamon Maher has resided on his farm in Callan for the past 30 years. He also owns a successful coach hire business.

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend out in Kilkenny?

My idea of a perfect day out in Kilkenny would be to go to Kilkenny Mart, its a great opportunity to meet other people and have a chat. As well as doing buisness there, its a great social oulet, The mart in Cillian Hill in Kilkenny is a hive of activity with all the other buisnesses there and the restaurant, which gives a great country dinner.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Kilkenny in your lifetime - and why?

Their are so many people that have made great contributions to kilkenny so its hard to pick one. A few that stick in my mind are the people behind the organisations, Enable Ireland, Aislinn Center and Teac Tom, they provide an invaluable service to all the community in Kilkenny, and Brian Cody with the success he has achieved been a hurling manager.

What's your first Kilkenny memory?

I remember the first time i started the Vocational School in Kilkenny City, coming in from the country was challenging to say the least. It was just so diferent.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

Ballykeeffe, my home place, which has a few unique places like Ballykeeffe Ampitheatre, brilliant people to transform it from a quarry that used to crush stones to a fanastic outdoor venue, and it is all total voluntree run. Ballykeeffe Distillery and Ballykeeffe Woods also.

What do you think gives Kilkenny its unique identity?

Combination of tourism, sport, culture and buisness culture. It has a good central location, as well as been the only inland City in Ireland. Historic places to visit, to mention a few, Kilkenny Castle, Rothe House, St Canices Catherdal and the round Tower are hugh tourism attractions, very friendly people, and fantastic rural scenery.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

Well I am more of a Farmers Journal man, but have read Callan, The Treasures and the History of the Christian Era by Philip P, Lynch, a local man from Callan who was invovled in the Callan Heritage for years.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

The uncertainty of brexit, regarding agriculture and industry. The challenges that face the communities in local towns and villages and rural areas especially.

If you had the power to change on thing in, or about Kilkenny, what would it be?

I would have to say to get the ring road in Kilkenny finished, it started off over 35 years ago and is still not completed.