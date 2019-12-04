Winter Skin Tips from Beauty & Beats at Kilkenny's Lyrath Estate Hotel

On Thursday we were treated to ‘Beauty and Beats’ at Lyrath Estate Hotel with the Oasis Spa. Celebrity DJ Mo Kelly was on the decks with TV personality Sybil Mulcahy hosting the event. While Lady Lorna Design Emporium showcased a capsule wardrobe to bring you from day to night for the festive season ahead.

The evening was insightful about winter skin care with Oasis Spa Manager Denise Brennan giving us tips on the best winter skincare routine. She explained “with the changing seasons, there should also come a change in your skincare routine to avoid dryness and breakouts”.

Here are Denise’s top three tips to help ladies winter proof their skin - Always wear SPF - even in winter it is crucial to protect your skin from the sun. Use a weekly hydrating mask - the cold weather can cause your skin to become red and irritated. Boost your radiance - to keep your summer glow all year round. Elemis have created the Pro – Radiance Illuminating Fresh Balm which will instantly brighten up a dull winter complexion.

Siobhan Donohoe & DJ Mo Kelly enjoying Beauty & Beats at Lyrath's Oasis Spa.

Photo by Vicky Comerford