More confidence from the buyers around the ring

I know I’m a bit late but may I take this opportunity of wishing all the readers of the Kilkenny People especially those who read these columns firstly a healthy and then a prosperous 2020.

Last Thursday we held our first cattle sale of the year with an entry of 500 head.

Trade was solid if not spectacular with most sellers happy with their transactions.

There appears to be more confidence from potential buyers around the ring which is to be welcomed.

Beef quotes have risen slightly in the past few weeks but the expected significant rise has not materialised.

The factories are stating that the presence of China as a main importer is not as significant due to the fact that there is now a glut of beef in this market and prices have slipped by at least 30% from the optimistic highs of late 2019.

It’s ironic but when that market was very anxious to secure supplies we did not have fully clearance and factories were swamped with numbers so were able to manipulate what they would pay to the farmer.

With prices in the UK and Europe remaining ahead of quotes here perhaps the impact will not be that negative.

Numbers are not overly big and this should help to consolidate prices.

Hopefully the cattle producer will have a more productive year than 2019.

The sheep trade has remained very solid over the past few weeks and it was pleasing to see the increased numbers on Monday meeting a solid trade.

Lambs or hoggets (whatever terminology you wish to use) saw a top call of €123 with cull ewes to a top of €125 per head. The average price for hoggets /lambs between 50 to 60 kilo was €121 with 40 to 50 kilo recording an average of €110 with 30 to 38 kilo averaging €85.

If you have sheep to sell prices should remain positive in the weeks ahead.

Our dairy sale on Monday only attracted 40 head even though over 70 were entered.

Many potential sellers did not travel due to Storm Brendan which luckily did not cause too much damage in this part of the country.

In-calf Friesian heifers ranged from €980 to €1,210 with fresh calved Friesian Cows and heifers making from €1,100 to €1,500 per head.

Buyers from Westmeath, Cavan, Offaly, Wexford, Tipperary and Laois helped to consolidate prices. Our dairy sale will take place every Monday at 12.30pm.

We held our calf sale on Monday with just over 20 on offer. Most were a month old or more with prices for bulls ranging from €180 to €340 with heifers from €160 to €275 per head.

We will hold calf sales each Monday after our sheep sales at 11.30am for January with our first stand alone calf sale on Tuesday, February 4 at 11am.

Until next week do be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.