Trade remains firm - increased price for cull cows and heifers

Thursday’s cattle sale attracted a bigger entry of 800 animals and trade remained very firm with a marked increase for both cull cows and heifers.

Only two cows in an entry of 170 failed to reach a €1 per kilo which is an indication of the increase in demand in this sector.

The better trade increased the speed of the sale with 100 cows being sold per hour.

The heifer sale attracted more interest with quality lots ranging from €2 to €2.40 per kilo with exceptional lots in excess of €2.50 per kilo.

The best price per kilo in this sector was for 2 Limousin heifers which weighed 245 kilo and made €740 per head or €3.02 per kilo.

In the bullock ring prices were similar to the previous with the top call for Friesians been just shy of €2 per kilo with many ranging from €1.75 to €1.95 per kilo.

Cattle sales around the country are still remaining small which is helping to keep a good floor on the trade.

We in Kilkenny Mart are lucky in attracting good numbers which means that buyers from 10 to 12 counties are operating each week at the ringside.

Our entry system means we can furnish potential customers with how many cattle we can expect at our Thursday’s sale.

Most buyers are trying to secure at least a load of cattle and that is why they follow the numbers.

Remember if you are thinking of selling cattle with us entries close on the previous Wednesday at 4pm.





Sheep farmers have had a pleasant New Year with sheep prices rising steadily each week for 2020.

Smaller supplies is driving the trade with last Mondays average for lambs/hogget’s between 50 to 60 kilo been €125.

Factory and store lambs/hogget’s are in demand with the 40 to 50 kilo animal averaging €110 and store lambs/hogget’s from 30 to 38 kilo, an average of €92. Due to these positive returns the sale saw a 100% clearance and there is no reason to believe that in the short term prices should not remain firm.

Our Dairy sale on Monday attracted over 40 head with in calf Friesian Heifers ranging from €850 to €1050 good value with fresh calved lots from €1,200 to €,1540 per head. Dairy sales every Monday at 12.30pm and catalogues may be viewed on line at www.kilkennymart.ie on the previous Friday from 3pm.

Hopefully the positivity will continue in the coming months as both sectors need more positivity especially after a very difficult 2019.

Until next week do be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.