The art of cooking - from the best new local chefs

Final year culinary arts students from Kilkenny are taking over a Waterford city restaurant to show off their skills!

All the students have been studying at Waterford Institute of Technology and are in the final-year BA (Hons) in Culinary Arts course.

Among the talented young chefs are a few from Kilkenny.

Tom Phelan: a pastry chef, horticulturist and book collector, Tom combines his passions to create innovative desserts infused with freshness. He is currently working at “The Lady Helen”, at the 5-star Mount Juliet Estate.

Tom is from Mullinahone, Glenmore. Past pupil of Abbey Community College Ferrybank.

Hanna Mathe: chooses to specialise in pastry and confectionery, even launching her own line of sweets in the Cherub Couture Cake Shop, Co. Waterford. Hanna is from Ferrybank.

Áine Lyng: learning basic cooking principles at a young age, Áine had a wealth of family recipes to draw from and is passionate about using quality local produce in her cooking. It was this foundation of knowledge that led Áine to land the position of Demi Chef De Partie at the 5-star Slieve Donard Resort & Spa in Newcastle, Co. Down.

From Graignamanagh, Áine is a past pupil of Our Lady of Lourdes Secondary School, New Ross.

As she prepares for the special event, Áine has shared one of her favourite recipes with us!



Seafood Chowder and Guinness and Treacle Bread:

Seafood chowder is a warming dish suited well to a cold winter’s day. It’s a great dish that gives you an opportunity to cook with a selection of fresh fish and shellfish. This dish has a great balance of flavour from the smokiness of the haddock to the salt sea taste of the fresh prawns!

Preparation time: 40 mins

Ingredients

Chowder:

1lb 5oz/600g fresh fish (Smoked haddock, salmon, cod, prawns) diced in 1 cm cubes

2oz/50g Celery, diced

2oz/50g

Spanish Onion, diced

5oz/150g Carrot, diced

4 Garlic cloves, crushed

1 tbsp. olive oil

500ml double cream

1 litre Fish Stock

80 ml White wine

Salt and pepper



Blackrock Stout Bread:

300g Wholemeal flour

75g Plain flour

40g Oatmeal

1 ½ tsp bread soda

20g Butter

240ml Milk

100ml Treacle

145ml Dungarvan Blackrock Stout



Method

Preheat oven to 170C. Grease a large loaf tin and dust with flour.

In a large mixing bowl, add all dry ingredients and combine using a wooden spoon. Once mixed add in all wet ingredients until a wet consistency is achieved.

Transfer bread mixture to loaf tin and bake at 170C for 30 minutes. The bread should feel hollow to touch on the bottom when cooked.

Cool on a wire rack.

Cook the chowder in a large, heavy-based pan. Sauté the celery, onions, carrots, fennel and garlic in olive oil on a medium heat until translucent.

Add white wine and let the alcohol burn off before adding the flour. It’s important to make sure the flour is cooked before adding any liquid because that’s how lumps form in the sauce.

Add cream gradually, stirring constantly. Bring to the boil, add fish stock and simmer for 15 mins.

In a separate saucepan poach the fish in simmering milk for 1-2 minutes then transfer fish and milk into chowder base, incorporate well let simmer for five minutes then turn off heat.

Divide the chowder between bowls, garnish with chopped parsley and crispy fish skin shards and serve with stout bread.

Suggested Recipe Modifications

If you don’t have a steamer for the fish skins, place a ban marie of water at the bottom of the oven to incorporate steam into the cooking process.

Substitute potato for flour as the thickening agent in the chowder.

Storage:

Store chowder in airtight container for up to three days. Stout Bread will keep for four days.