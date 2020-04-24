Some positive thoughts in the time of Covid-19

This week some positive, and uplifting, thoughts from a few of my Facebook friends re the Coronavirus.

First off these words from Angela Challice’s page on being grateful:

Today I am most grateful: 1 - I am healthy before anything else. 2 - I have EVERYTHING I need.3 - I have never gone a day hungry or lonely in my life.

4 - I am surrounded by love from a caring family, friends and the natural world. 5 - I have been gifted with a great love of God and Nature and I treasure those gifts because they were free and will NEVER leave me.

6 - The beautiful sunshine, the clear skies, the bursting spring all around me, my faithful dogs and my place 7 - Grateful for all the trials and difficult times that have moulded me into who I am today. 8 - Grateful to have been born a ‘Baby Boomer’ with all the fab music and experiences that have gone with that.

9 - Grateful for all those that came before me whose DNA made me: good, bad & indifferent. 10 - Grateful to whatever it is in me that, at this strange time, is keeping my boat steady and my rudder truly on course.

With love,

Angela Challice x

PS: What are the 10 things you are most grateful for today?



Back to Normal!

And then these words from Breda Gardner’s page. Breda, no stranger to this paper, runs natural health clinics in Kilkenny and Waterford and is the author of ‘Words of Wisdom for Your Health & Happiness’.

“For days I’ve heard people saying “I can’t wait for things to be back to normal.” But as I’ve thought about our current situation I’ve realised how much I don’t want things to go back to the way they were. Here are a few of my thoughts:

1 - I hope the next time a friend grabs me and pulls me in for a hug, I actually take the time to appreciate the gift of their embrace. 2 - I hope that when schools resume and people are dropping their kids/grandkids off, they take the time to thank the staff for the amazing gift that they give to our family.

3 - I hope that the next time I’m sitting in a crowded restaurant I take the time to look around at the smiling faces, loud voices and be thankful for the gift of community. 4 - I hope that when I am at the grocery store, that I take a moment to be thankful for the necessities of life and for the amazing people who work so hard to keep us supplied. 5 - I hope that I never again take for granted the ability to hop in the car and visit a friend and go to the shops.

So, truth is, I don’t want things to return to the way they once were. I hope we take the lessons and challenges of the past few weeks and create a new normal.

My goal is to be more thankful, love harder, and truly appreciate all the blessings each day that we so easily overlooked just a mere few weeks ago. If someone tells you they love you, take it to heart!

Some points to ponder in Covid-time

Half of us are going to come out of this quarantine as amazing cooks, the other half as alcoholics.

* I used to spin that toilet roll like it was the wheel of fortune now I turn it like I’m cracking a safe.

* I need to practice social distancing with the refrigerator.

* I still haven’t decided where to go on my summer holidays – the living room or the bedroom.

* Every few days try your jeans on just to make sure they still fit. Pyjamas would have you believe that all is well in the kingdom.

* I don’t think anyone expected that when we changed the clocks, we’d go from Standard Time to The Twilight Zone.

* Cycled to the local off-license for an extra bottle of gin so we won’t run out during the lockdown, but as I put it in the basket of my bike I thought – what if I fall off and break it? So I drank it all outside the shop. Good thing I did – I fell off the bike five times on my way home.

* This isolation has one great advantage – I got through three books yesterday. That was a hell of a lot of colouring.

Conundrums

Finally, four great conundrums still unresolved: 1 - Sitting in a cinema seat which arm rest is yours? 2 - If humans evolved from monkeys why are monkeys still around?

3 - Why is there a D in Fridge but not in Refrigerator? 4 - Who knew what time it was when the first clock was made?