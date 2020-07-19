Positive outlook for the weather and the mart business

It’s been a strange time, both business and weather wise, in the past few months with challenges around every corner.

Perhaps we are entering into a time of more positivity on both fronts.



Last month there was a hosepipe ban but also a considerable lack of grass which was putting pressure on all sectors of farming but particularly livestock farming.

The rain of the past few weeks has helped to lift the ban but also meant there was a considerable increase in grass growth which was very welcome.



Farmers who were offloading stock now find the crises is over which should mean there will be no panic selling.

This factor plus renewed interest from Northern Ireland and a solid live shipping trade has started to put pressure on factories to increase quotes.

As we enter mid July perhaps we could asked the weather man to introduce a week of sunny dry weather to help with harvesting plus the second cut of silage.



Cattle Sale

Last Thursday cattle sale attracted a smaller entry which helped to sharpen the trade for all types.

A smaller cull cow entry attracted lots of customers with feeding cows in short supply. AA bullocks and heifers have seen significant increase in price over the past month with €1.90 to €2.15 per kilo freely available.

This trade has been helped by an export trade plus feedlot activity.



Continentals are in short supply due to the decrease in the suckler herd but the top quality lots are still ranging from €2.25 to €2.60 per kilo with €3.00 or more been achieved on rare occasions.

As everyone knows factories need competition so with that in mind on Thursday, 23rd July, we are holding a Special Beef Sale for bullocks, heifers and cull cows that are factory ready.



There will be prize money for both buyers and sellers of the best priced lots per kilo. Entries now been taken.

We will be endeavouring to source interest from buyers both north and south. So if you have animals to suit the bill please contact us ASAP.



Sheep Trade

The sheep trade has shown much more life compared to last year with similar weight lambs making €8 to €12 per head compared with 2019 returns. Butcher type lambs ranged from €114 to €122 per head factory types €103 to €115 per head with store lambs ranging from €78 to €101 per head. At last the sheep producer is been appreciated long may it continue.

On Monday we had our weekly calf sale with a large number of strong calves on offer.

Friesian bulls ranged from €60 to €270 per head AA & Hereford bulls from €160 to €390 per head with their heifer counterparts from €110 to €350 per head. Continental bulls saw prices range from €200 to €385 per head with heifers in this category achieving prices from €170 to €470 per head.



If you have calves to sell please enter before 5pm on the previous Friday. The 120 day rule for exemption from TB testing remains in place but could change in the not too distant future.

Until next time do be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.