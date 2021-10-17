Search

17/10/2021

Editorial: 'Experience' update caps off a great few days for Kilkenny

The Smithwick's Experience

Hats off to the council, and to Marian Flannery and her team for organising the fantastic Kilkenny Day events on Sunday and the weekend.

People came out in numbers to enjoy some the best of what Kilkenny has to offer. After a challenging 18 months, it was like a sense of normality and joie de vivre had finally returned.

As well as an outstanding programme of events, the weather also played its part. Blue skies and sunshine ensured there was no reason not to get out and about.  The atmosphere was electric as audiences soaked up the magic of live music in the Castle Park and the market on the Parade also enhanced the ebullient ambiance.

The feelgood factor carried over into this week with word yesterday that the Smithwick’s Experience will reopen its doors next year. There was a real sense of shock when the initial decision was made to close it — so well done to those who kept the issue to the fore, organised petitions, made representations and engaged with the relevant people.

It’s great to get a win —and this feels like a championship one! Locals and visitors can now look forward to the attraction returning in 2022.

People of the Year
It's that time of the year again (after a notable hiatus in 2020) when we look forward to recognising the unsung heroes that exist in our community.

The Kilkenny People of the Year awards will be held in the Newpark Hotel on November 5 and the closing date for nominations has passed. This year we saw a huge amount of entries with people putting pen to paper or sending an email as to why their nomination merited considered. It is humbling and encouraging to see so much voluntary work and acts of kindness and bravery.

The organising committe now face the tough task of whittling down the nominations to category winners, which will be announced in this newspaper and online. A big thanks to all who suggested possible winners. We are excited to to be revealing the category winners shortly.

