All Kilkenny pubs asked by Government to close from tonight

All pubs in Ireland have been asked by the government to close from tonight, until March 29, as measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus are stepped up.

This includes hotel bars.

The government has also strongly advised against house parties while the pubs are closed.

The call to close all pubs and bars came this afternoon following a social media backlash against venues seen to be operating as normal with weekend revellers.

Discussions between the government and the Licenced Vintners Association (LVA) and the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) took place earlier today, before the announcement .