Coronavirus
Business as usual - The Kilkenny People will keep bringing you the news
The Kilkenny People will be on sale as usual during this time of coronavirus measures.
Our newsroom staff will be working from home and we would be delighted to hear from you by email or on the phone.
You can contact us at the below details.
This is an unprecedented time for us all, look after yourselves and your families and we will continue bring you reliable news and information about the coronavirus situation in Kilkenny, as well as all the other news that's happening.
Contact Us
Editor Brian Keyes
Email: brian.keyes@kilkennypeople.ie
Twitter:@KeyesBrian
News Room
Email: news@kilkennypeople.ie
Twitter:@KKPeopleNews
Deputy editor Sean Keane
Email: sean.keane@kilkennypeople.ie
Twitter:@SeanKeaneKPnews
Reporter Mary Cody
Email: mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie
Twitter:@marygcody
Reporter Sam Matthews
Email: sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie
Twitter:@SamAMatthewsKP
Reporter Sian Moloughney
Email: sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie
Twitter: @SianMoloughney
Sports Desk
Email: sport@kilkennypeople.ie
Twitter:@KKPeopleSport
Sports Editor John Knox
Email: john.knox@kilkennypeople.ie
Twitter:@johnknoxkk
Sports Trevor Spillane
Email: trevor.spillane@kilkennypeople.ie
Twitter:@TrevorSpillane
For pictures
Email: pictures@kilkennypeople.ie
For Notes
email: notes@kilkennypeople.ie
