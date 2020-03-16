Coronavirus

Business as usual - The Kilkenny People will keep bringing you the news

The Kilkenny People will be on sale as usual during this time of coronavirus measures.

Our newsroom staff will be working from home and we would be delighted to hear from you by email or on the phone.

You can contact us at the below details. 

This is an unprecedented time for us all, look after yourselves and your families and we will continue bring you reliable news and information about the coronavirus situation in Kilkenny, as well as all the other news that's happening.

