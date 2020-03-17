Kilkenny hotel closes all facilities but keeps some rooms for people who have to travel

One Kilkenny hotel had made the decision to close - but will keep some rooms open for people who really need to travel at this time.

The Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel will be available for those who are required to travel and to long stay guests - but on a room only basis, as all other facilities at the hotel have closed. They will also be required to restrict their movements while in the hotel.





In a statement the hotel said it will be closing it's doors from today, March 17.



"In light of the fast evolving Covid-19 pandemic and the need to protect our team and customers, the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel has decided to close its doors to the public from tomorrow, March 17th.



"Full hotel services will be curtailed until Monday, March 30th. The bar, restaurant and lobby will close to the public with immediate effect.



"Limited accommodation will continue to be available for long stay guests and those required to travel during this difficult time - on a room only basis.



"Guests overnighting during this period will be required to restrict their movements in the hotel to their bedrooms."



Colin Ahern, General Manager, regretfully informed staff of the decision at a meeting on Monday.



"The decision has been taken for the protection of the our staff, our community and our guests" - Mr Ahern said.



"The move will affect all 140 staff members. Currently, we are assisting our staff with the required Social Welfare paperwork and their queries . "



Mr Ahern added, "We will be reviewing the situation on a daily basis. The safety and welfare of our incredible team and loyal customers will continue to be at the core of all of our decisions.



"We will continue to keep our customers up to date via our social media. At this difficult time, we would like to thank our employees for the incredible spirit that they have shown in face of the challenge.



"Our thoughts and thanks at this time are with those on the front lines of our health and public services."