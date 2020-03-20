How to manage your waste disposal correctly if you have coronavirus in your home

Kilkenny County Council have issued some important advice on how to deal with your household waste if someone in your home is diagnosed with coronavirus.

These few extra steps are simple to follow.

Households, including customers of Dunmore Recycling and Waste Disposal Centre, are advised that individuals self-isolating or with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 must manage waste in accordance with HSE guidelines.

This means that they must take extra precautions when dealing with personal waste including used tissues, masks and all cleaning waste. These waste items must be placed in a separate plastic rubbish bag. The bag must be tied when almost full and then placed in a second bin bag and tie the bag. Leave the bag somewhere safe for a minimum of 3 days before final disposal via your regular wheelie bin (refuse) collection or at a permitted waste facility like Dunmore Recycling and Waste Disposal Centre.