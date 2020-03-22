Coronavirus

McDonalds to close all operations due to coronavirus crisis

The popular McDonalds restaurant and drive through in Kilkenny is to close all operations as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement released this evening the company says that all McDonalds restaurants and drive throughs in the UK and Ireland will be closed by 7pm tomorrow (Monday) at the latest.