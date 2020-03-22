Coronavirus
McDonalds to close all operations due to coronavirus crisis
The popular McDonalds restaurant and drive through in Kilkenny is to close all operations as a result of the coronavirus crisis.
In a statement released this evening the company says that all McDonalds restaurants and drive throughs in the UK and Ireland will be closed by 7pm tomorrow (Monday) at the latest.
An update from McDonald’s UK and Ireland — See you soon pic.twitter.com/43moFRrWRR— McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) March 22, 2020
