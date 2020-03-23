Coronavirus
Self isolating? Miss the gym? Join a Kilkenny hurler for an online workout!
Take part in an online gym workout while you're self isolating
With gyms closed and organised sporting activities on hold during the coronavirus crisis many people are missing that physical activity.
Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid has come up with an answer - an online workout.
Join him this morning for his first class. It's free!
We’ve moved online. Classes into your sitting room. Book a class on our app, register with https://t.co/kXQFYCQRCk, we email you a link, get your workout done. Simple. Free class at 10am tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/FgZ9T10WYZ— TJR Health & Fitness (@TJReid12Gym) March 19, 2020
