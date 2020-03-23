Updated coronovirus figures - increase in Kilkenny people diagnosed

There has been a small increase in the number of people who had tested positive for coronavirus in Kilkenny, according to figures released this evening (Monday).

The Department of Health has given a breakdown of the first 836 cases.

Kilkenny has had 15 people diagnosed. Up from 11 at the last count.

Neighbouring counties have seen a steeper rise in figures.

Tipperary now has 20 cases.

Carlow and Wexford remain at five or less.

Waterford has nine cases.

The stats also reveal the age group with the most cases is getting younger. It is now the 25-34 age group.

In Ireland the fatality rate is 0.7%