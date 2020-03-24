Kilkenny TD calls for support for local media - a vital cog in our democratic wheel

Green Party TD Malcolm Noonan said that similar to local radio, local print media is in deep crisis due to coronavirus and at a time where the national crisis craves good local journalism.

"I am deeply concerned that we may lose a vital cog in our democratic and societal wheel; our local newspapers due to a sharp decline in advertising revenue caused by Covid-19. This is happening at a time when local media is essential in not only disseminating information to remote and vulnerable communities but also the work done in documenting such a transformative time in our history at a local level.

"Right across the world we have examples of where local media is seen as a vital arm of the state and is supported accordingly; not so here and we can no longer take it for granted that iconic titles such as the Kilkenny People will be here when this crisis slips away," said Deputy Noonan

"We are asking the Minister for Communications; Richard Bruton to consider a package of funding to keep our local media infrastructure alive, to support the thousands of jobs they provide and to properly use local media in the war against coronavirus," he said.

Deputy Noonan said that our local media needed to be treated the same as all other sectors threatened by the pandemic but he stressed that they are also needed for the recovery. "We will get through this together, but we need our local papers and radio to tell the world we're open for business and to document the human tragedy and social solidarity at a local level of the coronavirus pandemic," concluded Deputy Noonan