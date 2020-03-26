Coronavirus
Coronavirus cases in Kilkenny increase - national death toll doubles in one day
The number of people in Kilkenny diagnosed with coronavirus has again increased.
There are now 19 cases confirmed in the county.
Detailed county-by-county figures were released by the Department of Health, based on the cases diagnosed up to midnight on Tuesday, March 24 - 1, 383. (The total diagnosed up to today, Thursday, is 1,819.)
Kilkenny: 19 cases
Tipperary: 27 cases
Waterford: 22 cases
Wexford: 8 cases
Laois: 9 cases
Other details revealed include:
Diagnosed cases in Ireland are 55% male and 45% female.
Of 1,383 cases diagnosed 340 people were hospitalised. 47 people were treated in intensive care units.
321 of those diagnosed are healthcare staff.
National Figures:
255 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the country today. This brings the total diagnosed to 1,819.
10 more people have died, bringing the total to 19.
