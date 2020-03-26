Coronavirus cases in Kilkenny increase - national death toll doubles in one day

The number of people in Kilkenny diagnosed with coronavirus has again increased.

There are now 19 cases confirmed in the county.

Detailed county-by-county figures were released by the Department of Health, based on the cases diagnosed up to midnight on Tuesday, March 24 - 1, 383. (The total diagnosed up to today, Thursday, is 1,819.)

Kilkenny: 19 cases

Tipperary: 27 cases

Waterford: 22 cases

Wexford: 8 cases

Laois: 9 cases

Other details revealed include:

Diagnosed cases in Ireland are 55% male and 45% female.

Of 1,383 cases diagnosed 340 people were hospitalised. 47 people were treated in intensive care units.

321 of those diagnosed are healthcare staff.

National Figures:

255 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the country today. This brings the total diagnosed to 1,819.

10 more people have died, bringing the total to 19.