Kilkenny coronavirus - another increase in diagnosed cases

The number of people in Kilkenny diagnosed with coronavirus has again increased.

There are now 20 cases confirmed in the county. Just one more than yesterday's reported 19 caseds.

Detailed county-by-county figures were released by the Department of Health, based on the cases diagnosed up to midnight on Wednesday, March 25 - 1, 639. (The total diagnosed up to today, Friday, is 2,121.)

Kilkenny: 20 cases

Tipperary: 34 cases

Waterford: 25 cases

Wexford: 9 cases

Laois: 10 cases

Carlow: 5 or less.

Other details revealed include:

Diagnosed cases in Ireland are 54% male and 46% female.

Of 1,639 cases diagnosed 419 people were hospitalised. 59 people were treated in intensive care units.

375 of those diagnosed are healthcare staff.

National Figures:

302 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the country today. This brings the total diagnosed to 2,121.

Three more people have died, bringing the total to 22.