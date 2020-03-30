Coronavirus
Kilkenny cases of coronavirus are growing, Department of Health confirms
Department of Health latest figures show that 33 people in Kilkenny have been diagnosed with coronavirus.
While the national figure of total cases is 2,615, the latest breakdown on a county-by-county basis is based on figures from last Friday.
Surrounding counties have the following confirmed cases of coronavirus:
Carlow - 5 or less
Tipperary - 53
Waterford - 31
Wexford - 12
Laois - 14
Transmission
51% of cases are now caused by community transmission.
25% of people have been infected by close contact and 24% contracted the virus abroad.
