Kilkenny coronavirus - another increase in cases reported by Department of Health

Department of Health latest figures show that 37 people in Kilkenny have so-far been diagnosed with coronavirus.

While the national figure of total cases is 3,447 as of this evening (Wednesday), the latest breakdown on a county-by-county basis is based on figures from last Monday, at midnight (2,990).

Surrounding counties have the following confirmed cases of coronavirus:

Carlow - 5 or less

Tipperary - 85

Waterford - 37

Wexford - 15

Laois - 16

Up to this evening, April 1, there have been 3,447 cases diagnosed in the country and 85 people have died from coronavirus.

60% of cases have now been contracted from community transmission.