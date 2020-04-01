Coronavirus
Kilkenny coronavirus - another increase in cases reported by Department of Health
Department of Health latest figures show that 37 people in Kilkenny have so-far been diagnosed with coronavirus.
While the national figure of total cases is 3,447 as of this evening (Wednesday), the latest breakdown on a county-by-county basis is based on figures from last Monday, at midnight (2,990).
Surrounding counties have the following confirmed cases of coronavirus:
Carlow - 5 or less
Tipperary - 85
Waterford - 37
Wexford - 15
Laois - 16
Up to this evening, April 1, there have been 3,447 cases diagnosed in the country and 85 people have died from coronavirus.
60% of cases have now been contracted from community transmission.
